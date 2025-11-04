Lightning at Avalanche projected lineups

LIGHTNING (6-4-2) at AVALANCHE (7-1-5)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN1

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Curtis Douglas

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh, Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Tristen Nielsen

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Jack Ahcan -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Gavin Brindley (concussion), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

Crozier will return to the lineup after missing the past eight games with a lower-body injury. Coach Jon Cooper didn't say who would come out of the lineup. … Paul, a forward, traveled with the Lightning but will not play during the road trip. … Colorado held an optional morning skate. … Nielsen, who was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday, will make his NHL debut.