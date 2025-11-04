Lightning at Avalanche projected lineups

LIGHTNING (6-4-2) at AVALANCHE (7-1-5)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN1
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Curtis Douglas
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh, Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Injured: Nick Paul (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Tristen Nielsen
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Jack Ahcan -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Gavin Brindley (concussion), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
Crozier will return to the lineup after missing the past eight games with a lower-body injury. Coach Jon Cooper didn't say who would come out of the lineup. … Paul, a forward, traveled with the Lightning but will not play during the road trip. … Colorado held an optional morning skate. … Nielsen, who was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday, will make his NHL debut.