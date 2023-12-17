Sharangovich scores in 5th straight, Flames hold off Lightning

Greer gave Calgary a 1-0 lead 2:30 into the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Vasilevskiy short side.

Weegar extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:17 with a slap shot from the point through a screen that beat Vasilevskiy blocker side. The goal matches Weegar's NHL career-high of eight, set in 80 games in 2021-22 with the Florida Panthers.

"I thought that was probably our best period of the year," Weegar said. "We were moving the puck quick. They were grinding the [defense] down. The [defensemen] were jumping up. We were breaking the puck out well. I thought we checked hard. We were on the good side of the puck. That was great to see for us. Hopefully we can keep building on that. I'm sure we'll go over it and show some great clips, some things that we need to improve upon, but I thought that was a great, great period by our team."

Sharangovich's one-timer from the top of the right circle pushed it to 3-0 at 7:00. He has six goals during his five-game goal-scoring streak, and eight points (six goals, two assists) in a six-game point streak.

"When I get the chance to take a shot, I try to shoot and try to score, and if you shoot it three, four times in a game, maybe one shot will go for a goal," Sharangovich said.

Point made it 3-1 at 4:10 of the third period after he took a centering pass from below the goal line by Kucherov and lifted a shot over Vladar's glove from the slot.

Stamkos cut it to 3-2 at 5:40 with a slap shot short side on the power play.

"It's execution and breakouts," Point said. "When it's sloppy, they spend the whole period in our zone. We couldn't break the puck out and they have nothing but time in our zone. In the third period, I thought we did a better job of executing our breakouts and that's why we didn't spend as much time in the [defensive] zone. I think our push was better too, our effort was better in the third. I think it really starts with those breakouts."