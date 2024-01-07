Pastrnak has goal, assist in Bruins win against Lightning

Trent Frederic scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for Boston (24-8-6), which has won five of its past six games (5-1-0).

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and Brayden Point scored twice for Tampa Bay (19-17-5), which has lost four of its past six games (2-4-0). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Point gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead 21 seconds into the game, finishing off Kucherov’s pass from behind the net.

Frederic tied it 1-1 at 4:42 of the first, taking a shot pass from Kevin Shattenkirk and quickly spinning toward the net to lift the puck over Vasilevskiy on the power play.

Charlie McAvoy gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 14:56 with a shot through traffic.

Frederic made it 3-1 at 1:49 of the second, banking a shot off Vasilevskiy from a tight angle.

The teams traded goals 30 seconds apart while playing 4-on-4.

Kucherov cut it to 3-2 at 7:53 when he stole a puck on the forecheck and deked around Ullmark.

Pastrnak quickly restored Boston's two-goal lead 4-2 at 8:23, outmuscling Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh to the net and scoring on a breakaway.

Kucherov pulled the puck between his legs down the right wing and passed to Point in the low slot, who shot past Ullmark to cut it to 4-3 at 15:53.

Morgan Geekie made it 5-3 1:35 into the third with a wrist shot to the top left corner.

Jake DeBrusk scored a short-handed empty-net goal at 16:34 to make it 6-3, taking the puck down the ice after Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman’s stick snapped at the point while playing 6-on-4.

Charlie Coyle scored on a breakaway at 17:14 for the 7-3 final.

Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot left the game at 12:08 of the second period after being hit from behind by Frederic. He did not return.