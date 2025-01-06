Vatrano scores twice in Ducks win against Lightning

The performance came after Vatrano signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Ducks earlier in the day.

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, Ryan Strome had two assists, and John Gibson earned his 200th NHL victory by making 36 saves for the Ducks (17-18-4), who have won four of five.

Jake Guentzel scored, and Jonas Johansson made 22 saves for the Lightning (20-15-2), who have lost four straight in regulation for the first time this season.

Terry gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 5:24 of the first period. He took a drop pass from Strome at the blue line, slowly skated to the top of the right circle, and scored with a wrist shot that went in off the arm of Johansson.

Tamba Bay did not record its first shot on goal until 10:36.

The Ducks extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:03 of the first when Vatrano tipped in Jacob Trouba's shot from above the left circle.

Guentzel cut the lead to 2-1 at 9:12 of the second period, burying a one-timer from the right circle while on the power play.

Jackson LaCombe pushed it to 3-1 at 16:26 of the third period with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Alex Killorn on a 2-on-1.

Vatrano then scored into an empty net with 1:32 left for the 4-1 final.

Tampa Bay outshot Anaheim 32-14 in the final two periods.