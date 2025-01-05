Vatrano signs 3-year contract with Ducks

Frank Vatrano signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old undrafted forward could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He's third on the Ducks with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 37 games, one season after scoring an NHL career-high 37 goals in 82 games.

"Ever since my family and I got here three years ago, fans, teammates and staff welcomed us with open arms," Vatrano said in a video posted by the Ducks on X. "It's something that we'll be forever grateful for. I see how bright our future is here. We're making turns in the right direction to build a winning culture and ultimately bring a Stanley Cup here to Anaheim.

"With that being said, I couldn't be happier to say that I signed a three-year extension to stay on here in Anaheim. I'm excited to help this team grow and be part of the future here."

Vatrano signed a three-year contract with Anaheim on July 13, 2022, after helping the New York Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final, a six-game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has 291 points (169 goals, 122 assists) in 601 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Rangers and Ducks, and 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 34 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Frank is an important member of our team and is committed to the organization moving forward," Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said. "He is a hard-nosed, competitive player with a gift for scoring goals. We couldn't be happier for Frank to sign for three more years."

The Ducks (16-18-4) host the Lightning at Honda Center on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN360). They're seventh in the Pacific Division and won three in a row before a 3-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. They have not made playoffs since 2017-18 and finished no higher than seventh in their division the past four seasons.