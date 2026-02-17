Bedard, Blackhawks ‘so excited’ to get back to work following break

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard was feeling refreshed, the Chicago Blackhawks forward ready to get back to a week’s worth of practices, or what coach Jeff Blashill was calling, “a mini-training camp.”

“Yeah, hopefully there’s no skate test or anything like that,” Bedard said with a laugh on Tuesday, the first day NHL teams were allowed to practice again out of the break for the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortino 2026.

No, no skate test, but it’s a great opportunity for the Blackhawks to get back their conditioning and maybe touch up some of those systems after a break that began on Feb. 5.

For Bedard, it’s a chance to do the same. It’s also time for him to resume taking face-offs, something he hasn’t done for precautionary reasons since sustaining an upper-body injury against the St. Louis Blues, on the final face-off of the game, in mid-December.

“I think the plan right now, and the plan always was in his mind, to start taking face-offs coming out of this break,” Blashill said. “So, I’d expect to see him kind of playing more of a true center role where he’s taking face-offs.”

That’s fine with Bedard, who was taking some face-offs at the end of the Blackhawks’ optional practice at Fifth Third Arena on Tuesday.

Bedard has won 47 percent of his face-offs (148 of 315) this season but was kept out of the circle after he was hurt while taking a face-off with one second remaining in a 3-2 loss at the Blues on Dec. 12. Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice. Bedard clutched his right shoulder as he headed toward the locker room.

“I feel a little bad for guys. ‘Burky’ (forward Andre Burakovsky) took a couple of draws, I think he won one, which was good,” Bedard said with a laugh. “I mean, you want to play your full position, so I’m looking forward to that.”