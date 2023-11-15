Latest News

Thompson to miss ‘significant time’ for Sabres with upper-body injury

Center left loss to Bruins in 2nd period, scored 47 goals last season

NHL Tage Thompson

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Tage Thompson is out indefinitely for the Buffalo Sabres after he sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Thompson, a center, blocked a shot from Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy in the second period while the Sabres were on the penalty kill. He remained hunched over in the defensive zone but tried to play through it before leaving the game at 11:05 once the puck cleared the zone.

He also missed the final 15 minutes of the first period with a lower-body injury after he was cut by McAvoy’s skate, but he returned early in the second.

“Tage is going to miss some time here,” Buffalo coach Don Granato said. “Probably significant time, unfortunately. He fought through the first injury but couldn’t fight through the second one. Credit to him to battle, but it’s unfortunate.”

Thompson has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 games. Last season, he led the Sabres with an NHL career-high 47 goals and 94 points.

He’s the latest addition to Buffalo’s list of injured forwards. Forward Alex Tuch has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury, and forward Jack Quinn is still recovering from an Achilles injury sustained during the offseason. Rookie forward Zach Benson has missed the past six games with a lower-body injury.

Without their top center, the Sabres (7-8-1) will be counting on Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt to help fill the void.

“They’re going to have to,” Granato said. “I think those are two guys that have a track record of responding to adversity and challenge, and this is a much greater challenge now presented to them and to us as a group. Obviously, we’re down Quinn, we’re down Tuch, we’re down Thompson.

“The hope is to get Tuch back, but at the center position specifically, Mittelstadt and Cozens will need to rise in this situation. Their track record has shown that they’ve done that.”