Synthetic ice rink wows kids from Future Caps Learn to Play program

Temporary surface atop D.C.'s Union Market part of buzz created by Ovechkin's NHL goals record

Synthetic Rink group photo

© Jess Rapfogel

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

WASHINGTON -- The Future Caps went rooftop on Tuesday.

About 18 boys and girls from the Washington Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play program tried out the Capitals Rink at Hi-Lawn, a temporary outdoor synthetic ice rink downtown atop Union Market that opened April 4 as part of the events surrounding Alex Ovechkin’s chase to become the NHL’s all-time goals leader.

Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky when he scored his 895th NHL goal in a 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders on April 6 but the 2,300-square foot rink -- the largest outdoor rooftop synthetic ice surface in the nation -- is still buzzing with activity and impacting hockey in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia and beyond.

Matt Herr, NHL senior director of youth hockey and industry growth and a former Capitals forward, helped put the young players through the paces with Capitals Learn to Play coaches on the artificial surface provided by USA Synthetic Rinks. He said the rink on top of a bustling food market and entertainment center is part of Ovechkin’s legacy in growing the game in the region.

Synthetic Rink mascot

© Jess Rapfogel

“He’s made a mark in D.C.,” Herr said. “It’s just evident with something like this. When we were playing, we wouldn’t have thought about having a festival or celebration of hockey like this. Now it’s really making an impact with these groups.

"What we’re seeing is the Learn to Play kids coming out and we’re going to see how they like the synthetic ice surface. I think it’s a chance for us at the NHL, the League and the Washington Capitals to see the impact it can have on growth.”

Eric Aiken said the synthetic ice took a little getting used to at first, but thought “it was amazing” once he became acclimated.

“I think it helped me, and it felt like real ice,” the 7-year-old said. “It helped me practice to not fall.”

The synthetic rink, which is open until April 30, is also helping in the battle against cancer. A portion of skating session ticket sales benefit “The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer,” part of a partnership Ovechkin announced with Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.

Synthetic Rink kids skating

© Jess Rapfogel

The 39-year-old forward is donating an equal amount of his career goal total for every goal he scores during the regular season during the remainder of his NHL career. Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the Capitals parent company, is matching Ovechkin's donations, 100 percent of which will go directly toward pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation. Fans can support the effort by donating $8, or any amount they can give, at v.org/GR8chase.

The opening of the rooftop synthetic rink, which features a high-density polyethylene made from recycled plastic, coincides with Green Month, which highlights environmental awareness and conservation. Omar Mitchell, NHL vice president, sustainable infrastructure and growth initiatives, said synthetic rinks have shown promise toward growing the game in economical and environmentally responsible ways.

“The NHL continues to be excited about adoption of the technology, particularly for these Learn to Play programs, in non-traditional environments like this rooftop,” Mitchell said. “It was so much fun to see these kids enjoying the sun and outdoor weather in April while learning passing drills.”

Related Content

Capitals honor Ovechkin for breaking Gretzky's record

Every Alex Ovechkin Goal 1 to 895

Relive Ovechkin's record breaking day

Latest News

Couture will not resume playing career with Sharks

Landeskog could be option for Avalanche in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Celebrate Ovechkin’s 895th goal with items from NHLshop.com

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blue Jackets having ‘a lot fun’ during late push for final playoff spot in East

NHL Buzz: Ehlers week to week for Jets with lower-body injury

McDavid voted best forward, overall skater in 2024-25 NHLPA player poll

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens, Wild, Blues can clinch berths

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 15

Nurse to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

Fisher dies at 80, shot 'unforgettable moments' as Canadiens photographer

Central Scouting final rankings discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

Schaefer tops Central Scouting North American skater final rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Western Conference wild cards debated by NHL.com staff 

DeBrusk scores late in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks

Kings shut out Oilers, clinch No. 2 seed in Pacific