Synthetic ice rink wows kids from Future Caps Learn to Play program

“He’s made a mark in D.C.,” Herr said. “It’s just evident with something like this. When we were playing, we wouldn’t have thought about having a festival or celebration of hockey like this. Now it’s really making an impact with these groups.

"What we’re seeing is the Learn to Play kids coming out and we’re going to see how they like the synthetic ice surface. I think it’s a chance for us at the NHL, the League and the Washington Capitals to see the impact it can have on growth.”

Eric Aiken said the synthetic ice took a little getting used to at first, but thought “it was amazing” once he became acclimated.

“I think it helped me, and it felt like real ice,” the 7-year-old said. “It helped me practice to not fall.”

The synthetic rink, which is open until April 30, is also helping in the battle against cancer. A portion of skating session ticket sales benefit “The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer,” part of a partnership Ovechkin announced with Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.