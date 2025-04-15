Synthetic ice rink wows kids from Future Caps Learn to Play program

WASHINGTON -- The Future Caps went rooftop on Tuesday.
About 18 boys and girls from the Washington Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play program tried out the Capitals Rink at Hi-Lawn, a temporary outdoor synthetic ice rink downtown atop Union Market that opened April 4 as part of the events surrounding Alex Ovechkin’s chase to become the NHL’s all-time goals leader.
Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky when he scored his 895th NHL goal in a 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders on April 6 but the 2,300-square foot rink -- the largest outdoor rooftop synthetic ice surface in the nation -- is still buzzing with activity and impacting hockey in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia and beyond.
Matt Herr, NHL senior director of youth hockey and industry growth and a former Capitals forward, helped put the young players through the paces with Capitals Learn to Play coaches on the artificial surface provided by USA Synthetic Rinks. He said the rink on top of a bustling food market and entertainment center is part of Ovechkin’s legacy in growing the game in the region.