Super 16: Capitals retain hold on No. 1, Blue Jackets enter rankings close to 4 Nations

The 4 Nations Face-Off is now less than two weeks away. It begins Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal. Most NHL teams have six, seven or eight games remaining before the League breaks for the first best-on-best hockey tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

It's time to start looking at how the players selected to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off are doing. Who is playing well? Who is on a tear? Who is setting himself and his country up for success in the tournament that runs from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston?

Continue reading the NHL.com Super 16 power rankings to find out, because of course, we have some answers for you.

Ironically, the best team in League, the top team in the Super 16 for the third consecutive week doesn't have a single player preparing for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the Washington Capitals could still have a representative depending on injuries.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 14 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.