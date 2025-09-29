'Summer with Stanley' celebrates Panthers' days with Cup

It's always special to Sam Bennett when he gets to see his grandmother, Shirley. But for the Florida Panthers forward, this one meant a little more because he was bringing the Stanley Cup to Sharon Corners, the retirement home where the 94-year-old resides.

"(She) and my late grandfather were always there to drive me to the rink when my parents couldn't," Bennett said on his Cup trip to the facility in Holland Landing, Ontario. "They've been my biggest supporters throughout my whole hockey career. My grandma still texts me after every game."

The show, which follows Bennett, Panthers forwards Sam Reinhart and Jonah Gadjovich and defenseman Aaron Ekblad on player's day with the Stanley Cup, is available on YouTube.com/NHL in Canada only, and will be broadcast on SN1 on Oct. 7.

The Panthers won the Stanley Cup, defeating the Edmonton Oilers.

Ekblad brought the cup to Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ontario, where he played for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League from 2011-14.

"You can touch it," Ekblad said to a young fan gazing at the Stanley Cup.

"I'm not touching it," the boy said.

"No?" Ekblad said. "I like that."

Barrie owner Howie Campbell was there for the day.

"This community is a hockey town and we're proud to be a part of it," Campbell said. "When you see a smile on a kid's face (who's) getting to touch the Stanley Cup for the first time, it's a pretty special thing. When Aaron was 15 years old and he came here, you could tell he was a quality kid from the start."