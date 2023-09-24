Morgan makes history as new vice president of USHL

Stephanie Morgan was working for a bank in 2016 but had other ideas of what she wanted to do professionally.

"I saw this job open up, in Chicago, it's in hockey. I'm not a hockey girl. I didn't play but I thought, ‘Let's take a shot at this. Let's see what it's about,'" Morgan said. "Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that my career would've panned out to how it is today."

Morgan, who joined the United States Hockey League as a staff accountant in 2016, was named the league's executive vice president on Sept. 1. She's now the most senior female executive in junior hockey, USHL president and commissioner Glenn Hefferan said.

"She has an incredible breadth of knowledge and skill set and demeanor and is incredibly wonderful to work with," Hefferan said. "She's so confident and she's a big part of how the trains keep moving in the USHL."

The USHL, a Tier 1 league, is the highest junior level sanctioned by USA Hockey. It is the equivalent of the Junior-A Canadian Hockey League, but it does not offer stipends to players so they can remain eligible to play in college.

Morgan had earned her degree in finance at Eastern Illinois University in 2012 when she made her first foray into sports. She worked a summer internship in ticketing and merchandising for the Windy City ThunderBolts, a professional minor league baseball team in Crestwood, Illinois, about 30 minutes southwest of Chicago.

"After that, it was going through numerous interviews for all sorts of different jobs, from ticket sales to basic accounting positions to different sports leagues and teams," she said. "I never really lost that hunger, I guess you could say, to be in this industry."