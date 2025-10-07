State Your Case: Can Panthers win Cup for 3rd straight season?

To three-peat or not to three-peat, that is the question.

One of the biggest storylines coming into the 2025-26 NHL season will be the Florida Panthers going for a third straight Stanley Cup title.

They are trying to become the first team to do it since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-83. In fact, it’s only been done five times, with the Montreal Canadiens (1956-60; 1976-79) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (1947-49; 1962-64) each doing it twice.

Other teams have come close, most recently the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the Cup in 2020 and 2021 but lost in the 2022 Cup Final.

For Florida to do it, it would have to reach a fourth straight Cup Final, which could be tough with long-term injuries to franchise stalwarts Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk.

The chance for the three-peat is there, but will they do it?

With Florida opening its season against the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday NHL.com posed the three-peat question to staff writers Tom Gulitti and Mike G. Morreale in this edition of State Your Case.