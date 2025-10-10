Start time changed for Red Wings-Maple Leafs game Monday

nhl-shield-16:9
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League announced today the start time to Monday’s Detroit Red Wings-Toronto Maple Leafs matchup (Game #43), originally scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, will now begin at 2 p.m. ET (Prime, TVAS in Canada, FDSNDET in U.S.).

The change is to accommodate Game Two of the American League Championship Series being held at Rogers Centre in Toronto, on Monday.

Following the Maple Leafs game, fans will be able to stay in their seats at Scotiabank Arena to catch all of the ALCS action as the Sportsnet broadcast is aired on the videoboard in-arena.

The complete 2025-26 NHL regular-season schedule can be found here.

