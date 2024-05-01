Start times set for playoff games on May 1-2

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Wednesday, May 1

•    As previously announced, the start time of Game 5 of the First Round Series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 1, in Dallas. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360 and TVA Sports.
 
•    As previously announced, the start time of Game 5 of the First Round Series between the LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 1, in Edmonton. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, SN1, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S. the game will be on ESPN.

Thursday, May 2

•    The start time of Game 6 of the First Round series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 2, in Toronto. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S. the game will on TBS and MAX.

