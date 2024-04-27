Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 29, 30, May 1 announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Monday, April 29

• As previously announced, the start time of Game 5, of the First Round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers is set for 7 p.m. ET, on Monday, April 29, in Sunrise. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

• The start time for Game 4 of the First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET, on Monday, April 29, in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Tuesday, April 30

• As previously announced, the start time of Game 5 of the First Round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins is set for 7 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, April 30, in Boston. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC and TVA Sports.

• As previously announced, the start time of Game 5, of the First Round series between the NY Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 30, in Raleigh. The game will be televised on TBS and MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SN360 and TVA Sports.

• The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, April 30, in Winnipeg. The game will be televised on SNW, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.

• As previously announced, the start time of Game 5 of the First Round series between the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks is set for 10 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, April 30, in Vancouver. The game will be televised on SNE, SNO, SNP and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on TBS and MAX.

Wednesday, May 1

• The start time for the potential Game 5, if necessary, of the First Round series between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers has been set for 7 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, May 1, in New York. The game would be televised on ESPN in the U.S. Canadian national broadcast information will be announced when available.

• Start times and national broadcast information for the remaining games scheduled on Wednesday, May 1 will be announced when available.

The complete schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.