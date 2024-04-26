Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- The woman was stunning. She was wearing a daring yellow evening dress slit to the top of her left thigh, with sparkling rhinestones and fluffy yellow feathers barely covering …

Wait. Honey, I can explain.

I’m in Las Vegas to cover Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference First Round between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

As a happily married man on a business trip, I was staying out of trouble Thursday, just looking for a place to eat at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. Overwhelmed with options, I was checking out at the menus at the restaurants.

I don’t know what time it was -- there are no clocks in this town -- but suddenly I found myself in the middle of a crowd of beautiful people. I was in sneakers, shorts and a T-shirt.

They looked like they were coming out of an awards show.

Which, as it turns out, they were.

The 2024 Latin American Music Awards were at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fans were snapping selfies with the woman in the yellow dress. Of course, I didn’t approach her. One, again, I’m happily married. I mean, um, honey, I only noticed her because of the fans snapping selfies. Two, I didn’t know who she was. And three, I wouldn’t know how to speak to her, anyway, and not because I don’t speak Spanish.

Later, I did an Internet search. You know, for work. We’re supposed to write a postcard about our travels from time to time, and I wanted to see if I could find out who she was.

She was Alejandra Jaramillo, a 31-year-old TV host and actress from Ecuador who was presenter at the awards. She was in the top 10 best dressed at the show, according to People en Espanol.

There were probably tons of other celebrities around too, but I was clueless and hungry.

With the restaurants now packed, I hit the food court and grabbed some pizza.

Just another Thursday night in Vegas.