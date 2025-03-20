Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase 8 goals from mark

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason. There are 29 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 20:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Washington Capitals will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation AND any result in the New York Islanders-Montreal Canadiens game other than an Islanders regulation win.

OR

If they defeat the Flyers in overtime or shootout AND the Islanders lose to the Canadiens in any fashion.

OR

If they lose to the Flyers in overtime or shootout AND the Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Florida Panthers in any fashion AND the Islanders lose to the Canadiens in regulation.

On Tap

There are 14 games on the NHL schedule Thursday, each with playoff implications:

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, SNE)

Alex Ovechkin is eight goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 and the Capitals (45-15-8) look to become the first team to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and reach 100 points this season. Washington, 7-1-0 in its past eight games, leads the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference, 12 points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, who have a game in hand. The Flyers (28-33-8) are 1-7-0 in their past eight, have been shut out in two straight and are nine points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the East.

Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, ALT)

The Avalanche (41-24-3), third in the Central Division, play the second of back-to-back games after having their nine-game point streak (8-0-1) end with a 2-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Colorado is four points behind the second-place Dallas Stars, who have two games in hand, and two points ahead of the fourth-place Minnesota Wild, who hold the first wild card in the Western Conference. The Senators (36-26-5), who had their six-game winning streak end with a 6-3 loss at the Canadiens on Tuesday, hold the first wild card in the East, four points ahead of Montreal and six points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, SN1)

Jesper Bratt has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during a four-game point streak for the Devils (37-26-6), who are 4-1-0 in their past five and in third place in the Metropolitan. They're six points behind the Hurricanes, who have two games in hand. The Flames (31-25-11) are two points behind the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the West, with a game in hand on the Canucks, following a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday that ended a three-game skid (0-2-1).

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, SNO)

The Maple Leafs (41-24-3) pulled into a tie with the Panthers for first in the Atlantic after a 2-1 win against the Avalanche on Wednesday, the first of back-to-back games, but Florida has two more regulation wins. The Rangers (33-30-6) bid to reclaim the second wild card in the East after a 2-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday left them one point behind the Canadiens, who have two games in hand. Artemi Panarin will try to extend a season-high 10-game point streak (14 points; seven goals, seven assists) for New York.

Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS)

The Panthers (41-24-3) are 1-3-0 in their past four games and tied with the Maple Leafs atop the Atlantic with 85 points but have two more regulation wins. The Blue Jackets (31-28-8) have lost four straight (0-4-0), outscored 15-4, and are three points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East.

Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (33-27-7), who are 3-0-1 in their past four, can solidify their playoff position after leapfrogging the Rangers for the second wild card in the East after a 6-3 win against the Senators on Tuesday. Montreal leads the Rangers by one point with two games in hand and trails Ottawa, the first wild card in the East, by four points. The Islanders (31-28-8) are 4-2-1 in their past seven and three points behind the Canadiens.

Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNP)

It’s a battle for the second wild card in the West between the Canucks (32-25-11), winners of three of their past four (3-1-0), and the Blues (34-28-7), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven and have an NHL-best 20 points (9-2-2) since play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off. Vancouver and St. Louis each has 75 points, but the Canucks occupy the wild-card slot by virtue of having played one fewer game.

Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+)

The Ducks (29-31-8), who are 1-3-1 in their past five, are nine points behind the Canucks for the second wild card in the West. The Predators (25-34-8) have lost three straight (0-2-1) and trail Vancouver by 17 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+)

The Stars (43-21-3), second in the Central, try for their ninth straight home win, which would be the longest since the franchise moved to Dallas in 1993. Forward Wyatt Johnston looks to extend his home point streak to 16 games, which would tie Mike Modano (1999-2000) for the second-longest run in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history, behind Neal Broten (18 games in in 1989-90). Dallas is four points ahead of Colorado in the Central with two games in hand. The Lightning (39-23-5), third in the Atlantic, seek their third straight win and can create a three-way tie for the division lead in points with a victory and regulation losses by the Panthers and Maple Leafs.

Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN)

The Kings (36-21-9), who had a five-game winning streak end with a 3-1 loss at the Wild on Monday, are third in the Pacific Division, three points behind the second-place Edmonton Oilers, who have played two more games. The Blackhawks (20-39-9) have lost five straight (0-4-1), are 26 points behind the Canucks for the second wild card in the West and can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss of any kind Thursday.

Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3)

The Oilers (40-24-4) have won three straight, outscoring the opposition 12-3, and can move into a tie in points for the Pacific lead with a win and a regulation loss by the Vegas Golden Knights, who have a game in hand. The Jets (47-18-4) are 5-1-1 in their past seven games, lead the Western Conference and look to keep pace with the Capitals in the race for the Presidents' Trophy.

Buffalo Sabres at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B)

Utah (30-27-11) is 2-2-2 in its past six and is four points behind Vancouver and St. Louis for the second wild card in the West. The Sabres (27-33-6) are 3-1-0 in their past four, and 13 points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East.

Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS)

The Bruins (30-30-9) begin a five-game road trip having lost six of their past eight (2-5-1) and four points behind the Canadiens, who have played two fewer games, for the second wild card in the East. The Golden Knights (39-20-8) are 1-2-2 in their past five and will try to keep sole possession of first place in the Pacific, where they lead the Oilers by two points with a game in hand.

Carolina Hurricanes at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNO, NBCSCA)

The Hurricanes (41-22-4) seek their eighth straight victory, which would tie their longest winning streak this season, and can strenghten their hold on second place in the Metropolitan; they're six points ahead of the third-place Devils with two games in hand. The Sharks (18-41-9) have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.