Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 20

Capitals can become 1st team to secure postseason berth

WSH celebrate goal

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 20:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Washington Capitals will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation AND any result in the New York Islanders-Montreal Canadiens game other than an Islanders regulation win.

OR

If they defeat the Flyers in overtime or shootout AND the Islanders lose to the Canadiens in any fashion.

OR

If they lose to the Flyers in overtime or shootout AND the Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Florida Panthers in any fashion AND the Islanders lose to the Canadiens in regulation.

