Senators gaining valuable experience during playoff push

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- The last time the Ottawa Senators played at home, they defeated the Boston Bruins 6-3 on March 13. After seven seasons without the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the fans let it be known how desperately they want Ottawa to end its drought.

"WE WANT PLAYOFFS!" they chanted. "WE WANT PLAYOFFS!"

"That's the ultimate goal for this group," general manager Steve Staios said at the NHL GM meeting this week. "But there's so much hockey yet to be played. The standings are so tight. There's so many quality teams in and around us that we want to stay focused."

The Senators hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference entering their game against the Colorado Avalanche at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, ALT).

They're four points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens, who hold the second wild card in the East, after a six-game winning streak ended with a 6-3 loss in Montreal on Tuesday.

The New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings are all within seven points, and the Senators have 15 games to go.

Asked about the importance of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and the rest of this core gaining experience in the playoffs, Staios talked about the importance of them gaining experience in the stretch run.

"I still think we have to understand the process on playing these games," Staios said. "This is the first time that this group of players, this core group of players, has played in these games, and I think that's what they're focused on, rather than looking at what it means to be in the playoffs. We're not there yet.

"And so, I think it's hugely important for us to keep the mindset on where it's at, and I was interested to see how they would be able to handle this time of the year, and we'll continually grow as a group."