Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Avalanche look to continue climb in Central Division

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason. There are 30 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

On Tap

There are two games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, both with playoff implications:

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX)

The Avalanche (41-24-3) are coming off an emotional overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday in Mikko Rantanen’s return to Denver. They are 8-0-1 in their past nine games and sit four points behind the Stars for second in the Central Division, with Dallas having one game in hand, and four points ahead of the Minnesota Wild for third. The Maple Leafs (40-24-3) are third in the Atlantic Division by virtue of regulation wins (34/32); they have the same number of points (83) and games played (67) as the Tampa Bay Lightning. Toronto was 1-4-1 over a six-game stretch before a 6-2 win against the Calgary Flames. William Nylander enters Wednesday with a a nine-game point streak (13 points; five goals, eight assists) and needs two goals to reach 40 for a third straight season.

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

It’s the sixth of a seven-game homestand for the Wild (38-25-5), who are 2-2-1 thus far. They hold the first wild card in the Western Conference, four points behind the Avalanche for third in the Central and six points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks, who hold the second wild card. The Kraken (30-34-5) are 10 points out of the second wild card in the West after a 6-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

If playoffs started Wednesday

Eastern Conference

(1A) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators

(2A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3A) Toronto Maple Leafs

(1M) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild

(2P) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3P) Los Angeles Kings

(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) Vancouver Canucks

(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Colorado Avalanche