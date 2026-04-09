Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Canadiens try to pull even with Sabres in Atlantic

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN3)

These two teams are separated by two points as they each try to chase down the second wild card in the West at Enterprise Center. The Predators hold that playoff position, four points ahead of the Jets (34-31-12) and six ahead of the Blues (33-32-12). Winnipeg and St. Louis, each with a game in hand on Nashville, must climb past the Los Angeles Kings and the Sharks before catching the Predators.

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN)

The Hurricanes (50-22-6) have already clinched the Metropolitan title and are trying to maintain their cushion for first place in the East when they face the Blackhawks (28-36-14) at United Center. As the Eastern Conference champions, Carolina would face the second wild card. Carolina has 106 points, two more than the Atlantic Division-leading Sabres and four more than the Lightning and the Canadiens. Chicago has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars (9 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

These two teams will meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but home ice remains up for grabs. The Stars (46-20-12) have the advantage, two points ahead of the Wild (45-21-12), who have won four straight and seven of their past 10. A Minnesota win at American Airlines Center would put each team at 104 points with three games remaining, but Dallas owns the regulation-win tiebreaker. A loss by the Wild would all but assure second place for the Stars, 3-5-2 in their past 10 games.

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET: KUSA, KTVD, ALT, SNW)

The Avalanche (51-16-10), who can clinch the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team during the regular season, will face the second wild card from the Western Conference. But Colorado also has a chance to set the Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques record for points in a season, potentially reaching 122 with five games remaining. Colorado had 119 points in 2021-22 and went on to win the Stanley Cup. That quest continues at Ball Arena against the Flames (32-36-9), who were eliminated from postseason contention with a 4-3 overtime loss at the Stars on Tuesday.

Nashville Predators at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16)

The wild card teams from the West and Central Division foes get after it at Delta Center with the Mammoth (41-30-6) looking to clinch a playoff spot for the first time representing Utah and coming off a huge 6-5 overtime win against the Oilers on Tuesday. The Mammoth have a four-point edge on the Predators (37-31-10) and would take a stranglehold on the first wild card with a victory. Nashville could close the gap to two with a regulation win, but just as importantly will keep Los Angeles at least one point behind and San Jose at least two points in arrears. Winnipeg would be at least four points back with three games remaining.

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA, KCOP-13, TVAS)

The Sharks (37-33-7) are hoping for a win in this game at Honda Center and a regulation loss by the Predators to cut the deficit to one point in the race for the second wild card. With a Sharks win, a loss by the Kings would pull San Jose into a tie with Los Angeles, with San Jose currently holding a healthy advantage in the regulation-win tiebreaker (25-19). The Ducks (41-32-5), who have lost six straight (0-5-1), are a point behind the second-place Golden Knights and three points behind the Oilers, who lead the division following a 5-2 win at the Sharks on Wednesday. Los Angeles is four points behind Anaheim.

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SCRIPPS, KONG, SNO, SNE, SN1)

The Golden Knights (36-26-16) have won four straight since John Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy as coach on March 29, but they remain in a perilous spot entering this game against the Kraken (32-34-11) at Climate Pledge Arena. Vegas is two points behind idle Edmonton for first place in the Pacific Division and one point ahead of Anaheim; Los Angeles and San Jose remain within striking distance as well. The Kraken, who have lost six straight (0-5-1), would be eliminated from playoff hopes with an overtime or shootout loss along with one of three scenarios involving other teams (the Predators getting at least one point, a Kings win or a Sharks win).