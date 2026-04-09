Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Canadiens try to pull even with Sabres in Atlantic

On Tap
There are 14 games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, each with playoff implications:
Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4)
In their first game under new coach Pete DeBoer, the Islanders (42-31-5) are desperate for points at UBS Arena, trailing the Ottawa Senators, who hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, by three points with four games remaining for each team. The Blue Jackets, who hold a one-point lead on the Islanders, and Red Wings, who are tied with New York, each play Thursday as well. DeBoer, who took the Dallas Stars to the Western Conference Final last season, replaced Patrick Roy on Sunday. The Maple Leafs, (32-31-14), shut out 4-0 by the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, have been eliminated from postseason contention.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B, SNP, SNO)
Coming off a dramatic 4-3 shootout win against the Red Wings on Tuesday, the Blue Jackets (39-27-12) have no time to relax in a road game against the Sabres (47-23-8) at KeyBank Center, needing need points to keep the Senators in sight for the second wild card. Columbus, 2-6-1 in its past nine games, is two points behind the Ottawa and one point ahead Detroit. The Sabres are looking to maintain hold of first place in the Atlantic Division following a 5-3 win at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Buffalo is two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Candiens, who play each other Thursday.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, The Spot)
The Lightning (48-24-6) travel to Bell Centre to face the Canadiens (46-22-10) with each team looking to keep pace with the Sabres, who lead the Atlantic by two points. Forward Cole Caufield needs one goal to become Montreal's first 50-goal scorer since Stephane Richer (1989-90) and the first to do it at home since Pierre Larouche in 1979-80.
Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS)
The final meeting of the season between the Tkachuk brothers, at Canadian Tire Centre, means more for Brady and the Senators (41-27-10), who are looking to catch the idle Bruins for the first wild card from the East. Ottawa trails Boston by four points wth the Bruins holding a game in hand. The Senators are two points ahead of the Blue Jackets and three ahead of the Red Wings, Islanders and Capitals for the second wild card. Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers (37-37-4), have been eliminated.
Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET: FDSNDET, NBCSP+, SNE)
This is a virtual must-have game for each team in this showdown at Little Caesers Arena. The Flyers (40-26-12), tied with the Canadiens for the second-best record in the League since March 1 (13-5-1) behind the Sabres (13-4-2), have charged into third place in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins, but two points ahead of Columbus, which is on the outside of the playoff picture. The Red Wings (40-29-9), who are 2-6-1 in their past nine games, are three points behind the Senators for the second wild card but are also one point behind the Blue Jackets in that race and tied with the Islanders and Capitals.
Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN)
The Penguins (40-22-16), 4-1-0 in their past five, are trying to clinch a playoff berth and keep hold of second place in the Metropolitan and the home-ice advantage that is the prize for doing so when they meet the Devils (40-35-3) at Prudential Center. Pittsburgh holds a four-point lead on rampaging Philadelphia and six points on Columbus. The Penguins can’t finish first in the Metro, an honor already claimed by the Hurricanes. The Devils were eliminated from playoff consideration with a 5-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.