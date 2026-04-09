NHL Status Report: Skinner to return from eye injury for Penguins

Chabot back for Senators; L. Hughes out rest of season for Devils

Skinner_in-PIT-net

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Stuart Skinner will return when the Penguins visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN). The goalie's status was in question after missing one game with an eye injury he sustained while on the bench during a 9-4 win against the Florida Panthers on April 4. Skinner did not play the next day, a 5-2 win against Florida. He's 11-8-5 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in 24 games since being acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12. Goalie Sergei Murashov, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and was on the ice for the Penguins' optional skate, was sent back to the AHL. The Penguins (40-22-16), who are second in the Metropolitan Division, can clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win.

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot will return for the Senators against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS). The defenseman broke his right forearm March 23, had surgery three days later and was expected to be out 4-8 weeks. Following the morning skate, Chabot said he is "good to go." He has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and is plus-6 in 55 games, averaging 22:34 of ice time.

New Jersey Devils

Luke Hughes will not play the four remaining games of the season, the Devils announced on Thursday. The 22-year-old defenseman will have a procedure for an upper-body injury and get a head start on his offseason rehab. "It's something that the player needs to get done at some point in time and the decision was made that time was now," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. Hughes has 35 points (six points, 29 assists) in 68 games this season and signed a seven-year, $63 million contract on Oct. 1, 2025, that begins next season. Dennis Cholowski is likely to enter the lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN) with no additional defensemen on the Devils roster and Simon Nemec moving to first power play. The Devils (40-35-3) were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

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Edmonton Oilers

Connor Ingram is questionable to play for the Oilers against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, KCAL, SNW). The goalie made eight saves in two periods of a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday before being replaced by Tristan Jarry to start the third. Coach Kris Knoblauch said Ingram was held out for precautionary reasons after feeling discomfort during the final television timeout of the second. Ingram is 15-9-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Florida Panthers

Seth Jones will not play against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS) because of a broken foot. The defenseman sustained the injury in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday but stayed in the game. "He gutted it out. We'll get it looked at when we get back (to Florida)," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Thursday. Jones, who missed 26 games after sustaining a collarbone injury at the 2026 Winter Classic against the New York Rangers on Jan 2, has 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 52 games this season.

New York Islanders

Tony DeAngelo will return to the lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4). The defenseman missed six games with a lower-body injury sustained in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on March 24. "Tony's a go," Islanders coach Peter DeBoer said after ruling him a game-time decision Wednesday. DeAngelo has 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) and is averaging 19:03 of ice time in 72 games this season. "The last two weeks for me, having to watch these six games, everybody's battling through stuff, and unfortunately, I couldn't play through mine," DeAngelo said. "Obviously, I would have if I could. To be there after playing 72 games in a row and then have to miss the six most important ones of the season, it hurts."

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