NHL Status Report: Skinner to return from eye injury for Penguins

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Stuart Skinner will return when the Penguins visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN). The goalie's status was in question after missing one game with an eye injury he sustained while on the bench during a 9-4 win against the Florida Panthers on April 4. Skinner did not play the next day, a 5-2 win against Florida. He's 11-8-5 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in 24 games since being acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12. Goalie Sergei Murashov, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and was on the ice for the Penguins' optional skate, was sent back to the AHL. The Penguins (40-22-16), who are second in the Metropolitan Division, can clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win.