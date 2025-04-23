Welcome to the NHL Playoffs Buzz. The postseason is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Playoffs Buzz: Cirelli uncertain for Lightning for Game 2
Heiskanen remains out for Stars; Vilardi travels, could return for Jets in Game 3
© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI
Tampa Bay Lightning
Anthony Cirelli's status is unknown for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).
Cirelli played 6:21 and missed most of the final two periods in a 6-2 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday. When asked for an update, coach Jon Cooper shook his head.
Cirelli is arguably the Lightning's top defensive forward and a major piece of their penalty kill, which gave up three goals in Game 1.
He took two shifts in the second period before leaving the bench. Cirelli returned midway through the period, but left again without taking another shift.
Cirelli had NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (32) and plus/minus (plus-30) this season. He was minus-2 on Monday.
"Obviously Tony has been a massive part of our team the entire year," forward Brandon Hagel said. "I can't remember what point it was, but at that point, it might have been 4-1 or 5-1. It's just one of the things...But losing a guy like Tony. He's not just a little piece, he's a massive piece to this team and depended on in so many different areas. It is what it is."
If Cirelli is unavailable for Game 2, it would stretch out an already thin group of forwards. Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower-body injury) has already been ruled out for this series leaving Mitchell Chaffee or Cam Atkinson available. -- Corey Long
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen remains to day to day for the Stars, but will not play Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, ESPN, ALT, TVAS2, SN360).
The top-pair defenseman has been out since sustaining a knee injury in a collision with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone on Jan. 28. He had surgery Feb. 4 and has recently been skating on his own.
Heiskanen was on the ice for the morning skate Wednesday. He returned for an optional morning skate last Saturday, the first time he was on the ice with his teammates since his injury.
"He's getting closer," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday.
Heiskanen had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) and averaged 25:10 of ice time in 50 games prior to the injury. He also played on the top power-play unit.
The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. -- Taylor Baird
Winnipeg Jets
Gabriel Vilardi is possible to return to the lineup against the St. Louis Blues for Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Enterprise Center on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Winnipeg leads the best-of-7 series 2-0.
The forward skated in a noncontact jersey at practice in Winnipeg on Wednesday before the Jets flew to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4. It was the third time he did so since sustaining an upper-body injury March 23. The injury forced the 25-year-old to miss the final 11 games of the regular season as well as a 5-3 win in Game 1 on Saturday, and a 2-1 win in Game 2 on Monday.
"Did you see the color of his jersey? We'll talk about [him returning to the lineup] when that changes, but he'll be on the trip," Jets coach Scott Arniel said Wednesday.
Vilardi, who remains day to day, set NHL career-bests during the regular season in goals (27), assists (34) and points (61) in 71 games.
Nikolaj Ehlers has yet to resume skating with the Jets, and did not travel to St. Louis.
Ehlers sustained a lower-body injury during a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 3, when he took pucks off his foot as well as the inside of his leg on two separate plays. He missed two games and then aggravated it April 12, his second game back.
The 29-year-old forward missed the final two games of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs. He had 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games during the regular season. -- Darrin Bauming