NHL Playoffs Buzz: Cirelli uncertain for Lightning for Game 2

Tampa Bay Lightning

Anthony Cirelli's status is unknown for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).

Cirelli played 6:21 and missed most of the final two periods in a 6-2 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday. When asked for an update, coach Jon Cooper shook his head.

Cirelli is arguably the Lightning's top defensive forward and a major piece of their penalty kill, which gave up three goals in Game 1.

He took two shifts in the second period before leaving the bench. Cirelli returned midway through the period, but left again without taking another shift.

Cirelli had NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (32) and plus/minus (plus-30) this season. He was minus-2 on Monday.

"Obviously Tony has been a massive part of our team the entire year," forward Brandon Hagel said. "I can't remember what point it was, but at that point, it might have been 4-1 or 5-1. It's just one of the things...But losing a guy like Tony. He's not just a little piece, he's a massive piece to this team and depended on in so many different areas. It is what it is."

If Cirelli is unavailable for Game 2, it would stretch out an already thin group of forwards. Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower-body injury) has already been ruled out for this series leaving Mitchell Chaffee or Cam Atkinson available. -- Corey Long