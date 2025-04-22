Welcome to the NHL Playoffs Buzz. The postseason is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Playoffs Buzz: Kane could make season debut for Oilers in Game 2 against Kings
Fehervary of Capitals out for remainder of postseason; Vilardi possible for Jets in Game 3 against Blues
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane could make his season debut against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MAX, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).
The forward had surgery Sept. 20 to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles, and then arthroscopic knee surgery Jan. 9.
"Kane is a possibility of coming back, whether that's for Game 2, Game 3 or Game 4. But it should be soon," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday.
Kane had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final last year, including three points (two goals, one assist) in a five-game win against the Kings in the first round. He had 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 77 regular-season games in 2023-24.
"I think Evander looks better today than he did in the [Cup] Final series against Florida," Knoblauch said. "He's skating better, he's moving better, his agility, all that stuff. He looks more explosive. Yeah, it's very difficult for a player to come back after a long stretch [out], but I think Evander has a little bit of an X-factor."
John Klingberg also could be available for the Oilers in Game 2, Knoblauch said. The defenseman missed the final 10 games of the regular season and a 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1 on Monday because of a lower-body injury. He last played March 27.
"Yes, he definitely can be a player for us coming in Game 2," Knoblauch said. "Whether we make that decision tomorrow, but I would say we will see him at some point in the series." -- Dan Greenspan
Washington Capitals
Martin Fehervary had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee and the defenseman will miss the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Fehervary sustained the injury during a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders on April 15. He did not play in Washington's 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Monday.
"It's a massive loss for our team. Really feel for him," coach Spencer Carbery said Tuesday. "My heart hurts for him because he's an unsung hero for our team."
In his fourth season, Fehervary had an NHL career-best 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) and was plus-18 while averaging 19:00 of ice time in 81 games. He led Washington defensemen with 139 hits and was second with 150 blocked shots.
"He competes his butt off every single day, every single night," Carbery said. "Lays it on the line. When you talk about sacrifice for your teammates, ask any one of our guys: Marty Fehervary is at the top of the list."
Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev, who replaced Fehervary in the lineup for Game 1, was plus-1 with one shot on goal in 14:02 of ice time. He left the game with 2:28 remaining in the third period after taking a stick to the face. He returned for overtime but did not play.
Carbery said after the game that Alexeyev is expected to play Game 2 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC) after he had significant dental work.
"Should be good to go for tomorrow," Carbery said Tuesday. "Late night for him."
Forward Aliaksei Protas skated Monday and Tuesday. He did not play Game 1 because of a skate cut to his left foot sustained April 4, but Carbery has said the expectation is that Protas will return at some point against the Canadiens. -- Harvey Valentine
Winnipeg Jets
Gabriel Vilardi is possible to return to the lineup against the St. Louis Blues for Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Enterprise Center on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Winnipeg leads the best-of-7 series 2-0.
"Maybe. Maybe see what that color the jersey is tomorrow. Full practice tomorrow," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said after an optional practice Tuesday if the forward could be an option for Game 3.
The Jets will practice in Winnipeg on Wednesday before flying to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4.
Vilardi practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday for the second time since sustaining an upper-body injury March 23. The injury forced the 25-year-old to miss the final 11 games of the regular season as well as the Jets' 5-3 win in Game 1 on Saturday, and a 2-1 win in Game 2 on Monday.
Vilardi, who remains day to day, set NHL career-bests during the regular season in goals (27), assists (34) and points (61) in 71 games.
Nikolaj Ehlers has yet to resume skating with the Jets, and it remains uncertain if the forward will travel to St. Louis.
"I don't know yet," Arniel said. "Give me that one tomorrow. It's an off day, so I don't know yet."
Ehlers sustained a lower-body injury during a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 3, when he took pucks off his foot as well as the inside of his leg on two separate plays. He missed two games and then aggravated it April 12, his second game back.
The 29-year-old missed the final two games of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs. He had 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games during the regular season. -- Darrin Bauming