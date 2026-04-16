NHL Playoffs Buzz: Western 1st Round matchups will be finalized

Clinching scenarios

The Oilers (P2) will play the Ducks (P3) and the Avalanche (C1) will face the Kings (WC2):

If the Oilers get at least one point against the Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP) AND if the Ducks defeat the Nashville Predators in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13, SNO).

OR

If the Predators defeat the Ducks in overtime or a shootout AND if the Calgary Flames defeat the Kings in any fashion (9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNSC).

OR

If the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in regulation.

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The Oilers (P2) will play the Kings (P3) and the Avalanche (C1) will face the Ducks (WC2):

If the Oilers get at least one point against the Canucks AND if the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in any fashion.

OR

If the Oilers get at least one point against the Canucks AND if the Kings get at least one point against the Flames AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation.

OR

If the Flames defeat the Kings in overtime or shootout AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation.

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The Ducks (P2) will play the Oilers (P3) and the Avalanche (C1) will face the Kings (WC2):

If the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in any fashion.

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The Ducks (P2) will play the Kings (P3) and the Avalanche (C1) will face the Oilers (WC2):

If the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion.

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The Kings (P2) will play the Oilers (P3) and the Avalanche (C1) will play the Ducks (WC2):

If the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in any fashion.