NHL Playoffs Buzz: Western 1st Round matchups will be finalized

Oilers, Ducks, Kings can finish as No. 2 or 3 seed in the Pacific Division

playoff buzz_041626
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

This is the last day of the NHL regular season. All 16 playoff spots have been filled and all four matchups in the Eastern Conference First Round have been determined. Teams are still jockeying for positioning in the Pacific Division, and two of the four matchups in the Western Conference First Round are up in the air.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

At stake

Two of the four matchups for the Western Conference First Round are to be determined with the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings competing for home ice advantage. Each of the three teams can finish as the No. 2 or 3 seed in the Pacific Division. The one that clinches the second wild card will play the Colorado Avalanche beginning Sunday.

Clinching scenarios

The Oilers (P2) will play the Ducks (P3) and the Avalanche (C1) will face the Kings (WC2):

If the Oilers get at least one point against the Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP) AND if the Ducks defeat the Nashville Predators in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13, SNO).

OR

If the Predators defeat the Ducks in overtime or a shootout AND if the Calgary Flames defeat the Kings in any fashion (9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNSC).

OR

If the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in regulation.

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The Oilers (P2) will play the Kings (P3) and the Avalanche (C1) will face the Ducks (WC2):

If the Oilers get at least one point against the Canucks AND if the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in any fashion.

OR

If the Oilers get at least one point against the Canucks AND if the Kings get at least one point against the Flames AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation.

OR

If the Flames defeat the Kings in overtime or shootout AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation.

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The Ducks (P2) will play the Oilers (P3) and the Avalanche (C1) will face the Kings (WC2):

If the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in any fashion.

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The Ducks (P2) will play the Kings (P3) and the Avalanche (C1) will face the Oilers (WC2):

If the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion.

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The Kings (P2) will play the Oilers (P3) and the Avalanche (C1) will play the Ducks (WC2):

If the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in any fashion.

On Tap

There are six games on the NHL schedule Thursday, three with playoff implications:

Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13, SNO)

The Ducks (42-33-6) need a win at Bridgestone Arena to have a chance at securing second place in the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They trail the Edmonton Oilers by one point for second, but the Oilers own the regulation wins tiebreaker (31-25). A loss means Anaheim could drop all the way to the second wild card with the Los Angeles Kings also in action and tied with the Ducks, each with 90 points, and Anaheim owning the regulation wins tiebreaker (25-22). They already have their most wins and points since 2017-18, when they won 44 games and finished with 101 points and was the last time they made the playoffs. The Ducks are 1-6-2 in nine games since March 28, including a 5-0 loss to the Predators on April 7.

Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNSC)

The Kings (35-26-20) need a win at Scotiabank Saddledome to maintain their chances at second in the Pacific. They're 6-0-2 in April and hold the second wild card from the West, but a victory against the Flames coupled with regulation losses by the Ducks and Oilers, would give them second place and home-ice advantage in the first round. This will be Kings captain Anze Kopitar's last regular-season game. He announced in September that this would be his final NHL season and has 1,316 points (452 goals, 864 assists) in 1,520 games, all with the Kings. He will finish with the seventh-most points by a European born and trained player in NHL history, behind Jaromir Jagr (1,921), Alex Ovechkin (1,687), Teemu Selanne (1,457), Evgeni Malkin (1,407), Jari Kurri (1,398) and Mats Sundin (1,349).

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP)

The Oilers (40-30-11) will secure second in the Pacific Division with one point in their regular-season finale at Rogers Place. Center Connor McDavid needs two goals to become the fifth player in Oilers history with multiple 50-goal seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky (eight), Kurri (four), Leon Draisaitl (four) and Glenn Anderson (two). McDavid will also wrap up his sixth NHL scoring title. He leads the League with 134 points (48 goals, 86 assists), four more than Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who completed their regular-season schedule Wednesday. Edmonton is 1-2-2 in its past five games.

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If playoffs started Wednesday

Western Conference

(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Utah Mammoth

(2P) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3P) Anaheim Ducks

(1C) Colorado Avalanche vs. (WC2) Los Angeles Kings

(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Minnesota Wild

Eastern Conference

(1A) Buffalo Sabres vs. (WC1) Boston Bruins

(2A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3A) Montreal Canadiens

(1M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (WC2) Ottawa Senators

(2M) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (3M) Philadelphia Flyers

About last night

There were six games on NHL schedule Wednesday, one with playoff implications:

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Seattle Kraken 1

The Golden Knights (39-26-17) clinched the Pacific Division with a comeback win against the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena and are 7-0-1 in eight games since coach John Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy on March 29. By clinching they also secured a first-round date with the Utah Mammoth, the first wild card into the playoffs from the West. Carter Hart made 22 saves to win his seventh consecutive start.

Kraken at Golden Knights | Recap

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