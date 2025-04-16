Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens have another chance to clinch berth

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Philadelphia Flyers 0: Jet Greaves made 29 saves, and the Blue Jackets (39-33-9) stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot for at least another night by shutting out the Flyers. Columbus has won five in a row to move within two points of Montreal for the second wild card in the East. For the Blue Jackets to qualify, they need the Canadiens to lose in regulation to the Hurricanes on Wednesday, then they must defeat the Islanders in regulation Thursday.

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Florida Panthers 1: In a preview of their first-round series, Brayden Point had a goal and two assists, and the Lightning (47-26-8) locked up the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic with a win against the Panthers (47-31-4). The two Florida teams will meet in the first round for the second straight season; the Panthers won in five games last season. Tampa Bay will have home-ice advantage in the series this time around.

Minnesota Wild 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 (OT): Joel Eriksson Ek scored the game-tying goal with 22 seconds left in regulation to get the game to the extra session and clinch a playoff berth for the Wild (45-30-7). That one point got Minnesota the first wild card in the West and set up a first-round matchup with Vegas. The Wild completed with win with Marc-Andre Fleury going in goal for overtime in what was his last regular-season game in the NHL. Matt Boldy scored with 18 seconds left in OT to seal the win.

St. Louis Blues 6, Utah Hockey Club 1: The Blues (44-30-8) scored four times in the first period to help punch a postseason ticket for the first time since 2022. They are the second wild card in the West and will face the Jets in the first round.

Calgary Flames 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (SO): The Flames (40-27-14) entered Tuesday still in contention but were eliminated with no outside help from Utah and/or the Ducks. Calgary could finish with the same amount of points as St. Louis (96), but the Blues own the first tiebreaker with two more regulation wins (32/30).