Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens have another chance to clinch berth

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 16:
The Montreal Canadiens will clinch a playoff berth:
If they get at least one point against the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN1, SNE, SNO, FDSNSO)
On Tap
There are six games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, one with playoff implications:
Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN1, SNE, SNO, FDSNSO)
After 81 regular-season games and three missed chances to clinch a playoff berth, the Canadiens (39-31-11) control their own destiny for one more night. As long as they don’t lose to the Hurricanes in regulation, they are going to the postseason to face the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference First Round. If they do lose in regulation, they will have to sweat out the Columbus Blue Jackets’ game Thursday against the New York Islanders, where a Columbus regulation win would knock Montreal out. The Canadiens and Blue Jackets each have 29 regulation victories, which is the first tiebreaker; Montreal owns the next one, which is regulation/overtime wins (37/33).