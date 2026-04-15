Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights can clinch Pacific, lock in series with Mammoth

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Montreal Canadiens 2

The Canadiens will finish third in the Atlantic Division and not have home-ice advantage against the Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round because of the loss. Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans scored for Montreal (48-24-10), which had a six-game road winning streak end. Matvei Michkov had a goal and two assists, and Oliver Bonk had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut for Philadelphia (43-27-12), which finished the regular season with three straight wins. Locked into third place and a first-round matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Flyers rested several top players.

Minnesota Wild 3, Anaheim Ducks 2

The Ducks remained third in the Pacific Division, three points behind the first-place Golden Knights and one behind the second-place Oilers. Each team has one game to go. Mason McTavish scored twice for Anaheim (42-33-6), who are 1-6-2 in its past nine. Hunter Haight scored his first NHL goal and Jesper Wallstedt made 35 saves for Minnesota (46-24-12). Locked into third in the Central Division and a matchup with the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference First Round, the Wild rested 10 regulars.

Utah Mammoth 5, Winnipeg Jets 3

The Mammoth clinched the first wild card from the Western Conference. Nick Schmaltz scored twice on the power play, Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, and Clayton Keller extended his point streak to a franchise-record nine games for Utah (43-32-6), which has won six of eight. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg (35-34-12), which has lost three straight and is eliminated from playoff contention.