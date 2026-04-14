Senators will be tough to play against in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.

In this edition, Craig Johnson, a former assistant with the Anaheim Ducks and Ontario of the American Hockey League, and development coach with the Los Angeles Kings, writes about the Ottawa Senators and what he likes about them going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Ottawa Senators have all the makings of a team that could go on a long run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That looked like something far from reality three months ago.

The Senators were tied for last in the Eastern Conference with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 12, a record of 20-19-5 for a .511 points percentage in 44 games.

Since then, they aree 23-8-6 for a .703 points percentage, which is third in the League in that span behind the Buffalo Sabres (.737) and Carolina Hurricanes (.722). Ironically, they will play either the Sabres or Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round.

But if you look at Ottawa’s analytics through the first 44 games, you can easily say it was better than its record indicated.

The Senators were defending well (25.4 shots against per game). They were getting offense (3.14 goals per game). Their power play was strong (22.8 percent). They were winning face-offs (55.5 percent). But their goaltending was a concern, a reason why the penalty kill was down (72.7).

Now they're getting good goaltending, which has led to an improved PK, and they are better for it.