Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ducks, Kings look to climb higher in Pacific race

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

With three days left in the regular season, all 16 playoff spots have been filled, but only two of the eight first-round matchups have been set and first place in the Pacific Division is still up for grabs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Playoff scenarios

Though all 16 spots have been taken, seeding and positioning are still at stake. Here are the scenarios for Tuesday:

EASTERN CONFERNCE

The Boston Bruins can lock up the first wild card in the East and a first-round matchup with the Atlantic Division champion Sabres with any kind of win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SNP, TVAS).

If Boston wins the first wild card, the Ottawa Senators would get the second wild card and play the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (idle) can lock up home ice in their first-round series with the Montreal Canadiens if Montreal loses in regulation to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Vegas Golden Knights can lock up home ice in their first round series if:

The Minnesota Wild defeat the Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13, KSTC)

The Utah Mammoth can lock up the first wild card in the West if:

They defeat the Winnipeg Jets in any fashion (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3)

AND if either of the following occurs:

The Ducks lose in regulation.

The Los Angeles Kings lose to the Vancouver Canucks in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSC).

OR

If they get one point vs. the Jets AND if the Kings lose in regulation

The Los Angeles Kings will be the second wild card in the West and a be locked into a first-round matchup with the Central Division winning Avalanche, the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference if:

They lose to the Canucks in regulation

AND

If the Ducks and Mammoth each get one point