2026 Stadium Series in Tampa to embrace theme of Gasparilla Pirate Fest

TAMPA -- It will be a pirate's life for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The design of the field around the ice will embrace the theme of the Gasparilla Pirate Fest, an annual event in Tampa that routinely draws 500,000 people. This will mark the second time a major league sports event is being held in Tampa on Gasparilla weekend, and NHL president of content and events Steve Mayer said Tuesday that the previous experience with the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa played a big part behind the inspiration of the theme this year.

"When we decided to come to Tampa for All-Star, we must admit we knew very little about Gasparilla, and everybody had talked to us about, ‘Oh, you've got to partner, you've got to figure out a way to join them,’” Mayer said. "And we did our research. And then we had a great weekend. I mean, it was, it was fantastic. And we thought the integration went as well as it could have. So when we were deciding to do the game this year, listen, it just fell perfectly again, right into Gasparilla weekend.”

The field design will feature a big treasure map with themed areas throughout that will be a play on the names of several Lightning players, including “Brayden's Point of No Return,” named after forward Brayden Point, and "McDonagh's Marsh," a reference to defenseman Ryan McDonagh.