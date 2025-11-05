Blues at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (4-7-2) at CAPITALS (6-5-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Oskar Sundqvist

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Spencer Smallman

Injured: Ethen Frank (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Walker returns to the lineup in place of Joseph, a forward. … Sandin will play after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Frank skated in a regular jersey at the morning skate Wednesday but the forward will miss his third straight game.

