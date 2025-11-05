Blues at Capitals projected lineups

BLUES (4-7-2) at CAPITALS (6-5-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Spencer Smallman
Injured: Ethen Frank (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Walker returns to the lineup in place of Joseph, a forward. … Sandin will play after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Frank skated in a regular jersey at the morning skate Wednesday but the forward will miss his third straight game.