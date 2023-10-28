Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Latest News

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Thatcher Demko made 22 saves, and Quinn Hughes scored twice for the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena on Friday.

J.T. Miller had one goal and two assists, Phillip Di Giuseppe scored and Elias Pettersson had two assists for the Canucks (5-2-0), who have won three in a row.

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues (3-3-1), who were playing for the second consecutive night after beating the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Thursday.

Hughes put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 7:59 of the first period with a screened shot from the top of the left face-off circle after an extended shift in the Blues zone.

The Canucks outshot St. Louis 19-3 in the first period.

Hughes made it 2-0 at 5:48 of the second, skating from the left point to the right face-off circle before throwing a backhand pass into traffic that bounced in off the skate of Blues forward Kevin Hayes.

It was Hughes second two-goal game in the NHL, and first since Feb. 1, 2020. He has four points (three goals, one assist) during a three-game point streak and eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games this season.

Di Giuseppe made it 3-0 on a breakaway at 6:58, beating Binnington on the backhand, and Miller extended the Canucks lead to 4-0 with a short-handed goal at 8:52.

Vancouver scored three goals in 3:04 in the second period.

Demko stopped Brayden Schenn on a breakaway 2:19 into the third period and Justin Faulk on a 2-on-1 redirection in tight to help preserve his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Ilya Mikheyev scored on a partial breakaway at 6:35 for the 5-0 final.