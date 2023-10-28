Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

J.T. Miller had one goal and two assists, Phillip Di Giuseppe scored and Elias Pettersson had two assists for the Canucks (5-2-0), who have won three in a row.

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues (3-3-1), who were playing for the second consecutive night after beating the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Thursday.

Hughes put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 7:59 of the first period with a screened shot from the top of the left face-off circle after an extended shift in the Blues zone.

The Canucks outshot St. Louis 19-3 in the first period.

Hughes made it 2-0 at 5:48 of the second, skating from the left point to the right face-off circle before throwing a backhand pass into traffic that bounced in off the skate of Blues forward Kevin Hayes.

It was Hughes second two-goal game in the NHL, and first since Feb. 1, 2020. He has four points (three goals, one assist) during a three-game point streak and eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games this season.

Di Giuseppe made it 3-0 on a breakaway at 6:58, beating Binnington on the backhand, and Miller extended the Canucks lead to 4-0 with a short-handed goal at 8:52.

Vancouver scored three goals in 3:04 in the second period.

Demko stopped Brayden Schenn on a breakaway 2:19 into the third period and Justin Faulk on a 2-on-1 redirection in tight to help preserve his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Ilya Mikheyev scored on a partial breakaway at 6:35 for the 5-0 final.