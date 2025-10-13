Blues at Canucks projected lineups

BLUES (1-1-0) at CANUCKS (1-1-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Pius Suter -- Alexander Texier
Mathieu Joseph -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower and upper-body soreness)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Evander Kane -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland
Drew O'Connor -- Braeden Cootes -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)
Status Report
Neither team practiced on Sunday and neither held a morning skate on Monday. … Toropchenko, a forward, is questionable after missing practice Friday and a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday but would likely replace Texier if he returns. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 27 saves in Calgary. … Lankinen could make his first start of the season after Demko played the first two games, including 34 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.