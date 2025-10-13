Blues at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (1-1-0) at CANUCKS (1-1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Pius Suter -- Alexander Texier

Mathieu Joseph -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower and upper-body soreness)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor -- Braeden Cootes -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)

Status Report

Neither team practiced on Sunday and neither held a morning skate on Monday. … Toropchenko, a forward, is questionable after missing practice Friday and a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday but would likely replace Texier if he returns. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 27 saves in Calgary. … Lankinen could make his first start of the season after Demko played the first two games, including 34 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

