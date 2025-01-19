Keller has goal, 3 assists for Utah Hockey Club in win against Blues

Logan Cooley had a goal and two assists, and Connor Ingram made 22 saves for Utah (19-19-7), which had lost three straight.

Jake Neighbours and Tyler Tucker scored for the Blues (22-21-4), who have lost three straight games on the road. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves.

Tyler Tucker gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 2:05 of the first period, firing a one-timer past Ingram directly off a face-off win by Oskar Sundvist.

Michael Kesselring tied it 1-1 at 6:06, scoring a power-play goal with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Nick Schmaltz scored at 8:25 to give Utah a 2-1 lead. He tapped in a touch pass from Keller at the top of the crease.

Keller then pushed it to 3-1 at 10:31, picking up a loose puck in the right circle and beating Binnington with a turnaround wrist shot.

Neighbours cut it to 3-2 at 1:32 of the second period when he stuffed in a rebound in the crease on the power play.

Cooley scored at 10:42 to give Utah a 4-2 lead, taking a pass from Keller and scoring with a wrist shot from the slot.