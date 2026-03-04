Blues at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (22-29-9) at KRAKEN (29-22-9)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway --  Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter  

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Nathan Walker 

Injured: Colton Parayko (back spasms)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kappo Kaako

Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau --Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Ryan Winterton, Cale Fleury

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body)

Status report

Parayko is with the Blues on their four-game road trip, but is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Lindgren was a full participant in the Kraken morning skate and is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Latest News

Sherwood signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract to remain with Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Gibson day to day for Red Wings with upper-body injury

Hellebuyck reveals puck mark on goalie stick from iconic Olympic save

Oilers would be 'nightmare to deal with' in playoffs, Hradek says

NHL On Tap: Kraken, Devils, Canucks play home games amid trade rumors

Pettersson ignoring trade rumors, 'just trying to play a good game' for Canucks

Myers traded to Stars by Canucks for draft picks

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Tanev out rest of season for Maple Leafs after core muscle surgery

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Mammoth aiming to 'get the next step' into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Celebrini has 4 points, Sharks recover late after blowing 3-goal lead to Canadiens

Makar’s 3 points spark Avalanche, who cool off Ducks

Kaprizov breaks Wild record for goals in win against Lightning