Blues at Kraken projected lineups

BLUES (22-29-9) at KRAKEN (29-22-9)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Nathan Walker

Injured: Colton Parayko (back spasms)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kappo Kaako

Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau --Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Ryan Winterton, Cale Fleury

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body)

Status report

Parayko is with the Blues on their four-game road trip, but is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Lindgren was a full participant in the Kraken morning skate and is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury.