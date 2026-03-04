Blues at Kraken projected lineups

BLUES (22-29-9) at KRAKEN (29-22-9)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Nathan Walker
Injured: Colton Parayko (back spasms)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kappo Kaako
Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau --Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Ryan Winterton, Cale Fleury
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body)
Status report
Parayko is with the Blues on their four-game road trip, but is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Lindgren was a full participant in the Kraken morning skate and is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury.