Celebrini surpasses 100 points, Sharks defeat Blues on late goal

Wennberg tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 8:30. After his attempted pass deflected off the stick of Blues defenseman Logan Mailloux, Wennberg gathered the puck and put it under Hofer's left arm from in front.

"It felt like we were moving our feet. We were creating chances down low," Wennberg said. "I would say there's some lucky bounces. [You] try to make plays. You get it back, and then a rebound. We talked about it, we got to get in front of the net."

Celebrini made it 2-1 with another goal on the power play at 13:25. His wrist shot from between the circles deflected off the left leg of Mailloux and past Hofer's left shoulder for his 100th point of the season.

Buchnevich evened the score at 2-2 at 16:39. Neighbours picked off Dmitry Orlov's pass at San Jose's blue line and fed a pass to Buchnevich, who deflected the puck between Askarov's pads from the slot.

"Disappointing. We left a little on the table," Neighbours said. "I don't think we forced their hand enough into playing the style we want to play. Getting into a track meet-type game, and that's the way they like to play."

Celebrini regained the lead for the Sharks, 3-2, at 19:04. He chipped Nick Leddy's backhanded centering pass off Hofer's blocker and into the net.

"It (stinks) when (Leddy) was getting sent down, but now that he's up, I think you can see just the way he plays, how solid he is," Celebrini said. "It was nice to see that pass come through."

Wennberg's second power-play goal extended it to 4-2 at 10:13 of the second period. He swept in the rebound of Toffoli's chance from in tight past the left pad of Hofer.

Broberg cut the deficit to 4-3 while on the power play at 19:34, burying a snap shot from the slot past a lunging Askarov to the glove side.

"We started playing to their goal line. Started possessing pucks in their end. Started creating chaos in their end and got some looks out of it," Neighbours said. "Proud of the way we fought back, but at the end of the day, we don't get a point."

Fowler tied it 4-4 with yet another power-play goal at 12:53 of the third period, scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle to the far side.

NOTES: Celebrini is the third player in Sharks history to record 100 points in a season, joining Joe Thornton (114 in 2006-07) and Erik Karlsson (101 in 2022-23). ... Gaudette's goal was the latest go-ahead goal for San Jose since March 12, 2019 (Joe Pavelski at 59:55). ... Lindstein became the fourth Blues skater to score their first NHL goal this season (also Dalibor Dvorsky, Hugh McGing and Otto Stenberg). The last time St. Louis had as many players score their first goal in the same campaign was 2017-18 (four).