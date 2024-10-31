Blues at Flyers projected lineups

BLUES (5-5-0) at FLYERS (3-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP

Blues projected lineup

Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Dylan Holloway -- Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn -- Radek Faksa -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, David Perron

Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Cam York (upper body)

Status report

Kapanen is day to day; the forward did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after leaving during the second period of an 8-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Walker, a scratch the previous four games, will replace him. ... Perunovich, who was scratched Tuesday, will replace defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph. ... Mathieu Joseph, a forward who was sent to St. Louis for evaluation after being injured during a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 26, has not been ruled out of playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... Leddy, a defenseman who will his seventh straight game, was sent back to St. Louis for evaluation. ... The Flyers will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

