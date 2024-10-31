Blues at Flyers projected lineups
Blues projected lineup
Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Dylan Holloway -- Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn -- Radek Faksa -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, David Perron
Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Cam York (upper body)
Status report
Kapanen is day to day; the forward did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after leaving during the second period of an 8-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Walker, a scratch the previous four games, will replace him. ... Perunovich, who was scratched Tuesday, will replace defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph. ... Mathieu Joseph, a forward who was sent to St. Louis for evaluation after being injured during a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 26, has not been ruled out of playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... Leddy, a defenseman who will his seventh straight game, was sent back to St. Louis for evaluation. ... The Flyers will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.