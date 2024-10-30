Stutzle has 4 points, Senators cruise past Blues

Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette each scored twice, and Claude Giroux had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games for the Senators (5-4-0), who scored eight goals for the second time in just over two weeks (8-7 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14). Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (5-5-0), who were outshot 36-26. Joel Hofer allowed five goals on 21 shots, and Jordan Binnington made 12 saves in relief.

Josh Norris backhanded a centering pass from Giroux on the rush to give the Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:04 of the first period. Giroux has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during his streak.

Noah Gregor made it 2-0 at 4:44 when he took a cross-slot pass from Michael Amadio and scored with a wrist shot top right. Amadio, who signed a three-year, $7.8 million contract with Ottawa on July 1, got his first point with the Senators.

Stutzle elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Hofer with a snap shot low blocker to make it 3-0 at 15:04.

Tkachuk scored with a wrist shot between Hofer’s pads on the power play to make it 4-0 at 8:55 of the second period. The Senators captain scored his second of the period on a subsequent power play to make it 5-0 at 11:08.

Adam Gaudette made it 6-0 at 11:50 with a snap shot over Binnington’s glove from the slot.

Stutzle one-timed a cross slot pass from Thomas Chabot to make it 7-0 at 7:31 of the third period.

Holloway one-timed a cross-ice seam pass from Alexandre Texier on the power play to cut it to 7-1 at 9:04.

Gaudette scored on a Zack Bolduc giveaway in front of the net at 15:27 for the 8-1 final.