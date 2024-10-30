Stutzle has 4 points, Senators cruise past Blues

Tkachuk, Gaudette each scores 2 for Ottawa

Blues at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Tim Stutzle had two goals and two assists for the Ottawa Senators in an 8-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette each scored twice, and Claude Giroux had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games for the Senators (5-4-0), who scored eight goals for the second time in just over two weeks (8-7 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14). Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (5-5-0), who were outshot 36-26. Joel Hofer allowed five goals on 21 shots, and Jordan Binnington made 12 saves in relief.

Josh Norris backhanded a centering pass from Giroux on the rush to give the Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:04 of the first period. Giroux has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during his streak.

Noah Gregor made it 2-0 at 4:44 when he took a cross-slot pass from Michael Amadio and scored with a wrist shot top right. Amadio, who signed a three-year, $7.8 million contract with Ottawa on July 1, got his first point with the Senators.

Stutzle elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Hofer with a snap shot low blocker to make it 3-0 at 15:04.

Tkachuk scored with a wrist shot between Hofer’s pads on the power play to make it 4-0 at 8:55 of the second period. The Senators captain scored his second of the period on a subsequent power play to make it 5-0 at 11:08.

Adam Gaudette made it 6-0 at 11:50 with a snap shot over Binnington’s glove from the slot.

Stutzle one-timed a cross slot pass from Thomas Chabot to make it 7-0 at 7:31 of the third period.

Holloway one-timed a cross-ice seam pass from Alexandre Texier on the power play to cut it to 7-1 at 9:04.

Gaudette scored on a Zack Bolduc giveaway in front of the net at 15:27 for the 8-1 final.

Latest News

Ovechkin scores twice, sparks Capitals to win against Rangers

Fleury makes 26 saves for Wild, wins likely final game in Pittsburgh

Ersson makes 23 saves, Flyers shut out Bruins

Montour gets 1st NHL hat trick, Kraken ease past Canadiens

Dostal helps Ducks hold off Islanders

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Fleury gets pranked ahead of game against Penguins

NHL Buzz: Rust week to week for Penguins with lower-body injury

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Hintz of Stars delivers smiles during children’s hospital visit in Finland 

McDavid sustains lower-body injury in Oilers loss to Blue Jackets

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers to experience Finland with help from player tour guides

McDavid injured early, Oilers allow 6 goals in loss to Blue Jackets

NHL On Tap: Panarin, Rangers face Ovechkin, Capitals for 1st time since playoffs 

Toffoli leading by example, helping young players for rebuilding Sharks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings