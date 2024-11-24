Nelson has 3 points, Palmieri scores twice to lift Islanders past Blues

Sorokin stops 24 of 25 for New York, which had lost 3 straight

Blues at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y -- Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the New York Islanders in a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 of 25 shots for the Islanders (8-8-5), who had lost three straight.

Jake Neighbours scored the lone goal for the Blues (9-12-1), who have lost three of their past four. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

Palmieri gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 18:51 of the first period. Nelson picked off a Pierre-Olivier Joseph pass at the red line, skated into the offensive zone on a 3-on-2 rush and fed Palmieri, who beat Binnington with a wrist shot between the circles.

Nelson extended the lead to 2-0 at 15:55 with a power-play goal. He took a pass from Maxim Tsyplakov behind the net and scored with a one-timer as he was knocked to his knees by a cross-check from Brayden Schenn.

Sorokin slid to his right to deny Nathan Walker with the top of his left pad at 19:22 of the second to keep the Islanders up 2-0.

Neighbours tapped in a cross-crease pass from Pavel Buchnevich 45 seconds into the third period on the power play to cut it to 2-1.

Noah Dobson appeared to push it to 3-1 at 11:37, but the Blues successfully challenged for goaltender interference on Palmieri.

Palmieri added an empty-net goal at 19:23 for the 3-1 final.

