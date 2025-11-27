Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Blues to extend opening home point streak to 10

Devils captain Nico Hischier collected the puck behind the net, skated to the right of the crease and sent a backdoor pass to Nemec, who beat Jordan Binnington blocker side.

Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Timo Meier had a goal and an assist for the Devils (15-7-1), who have won two straight. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.

Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (7-10-7), who have lost two in a row and finished their five-game road trip 1-1-3. Binnington made 26 saves.

Fowler gave the Blues a 1-0 lead 2:16 into the first period with their first shot on goal. After the puck bounced off the glass, Fowler took a slap shot from just outside the left face-off circle that beat Markstrom glove side.

Meier tied the game 1-1 at 11:02 when he kicked a loose puck to himself and lifted it past Binnington from in front.

Thomas gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 14:37 with a snap shot from inside the left circle.

Hischier tied it 2-2 while on the power play at 8:49 of the second period when he got the rebound of a shot by Meier and tucked it between Binnington's pads.