Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Blues to extend opening home point streak to 10

Defenseman wins it at 2:58, Hischier has 3 points for New Jersey

Blues at Devils | Recap

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Simon Nemec scored at 2:58 of overtime, and the New Jersey Devils extended their season-opening home point streak to 10 games with a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

Devils captain Nico Hischier collected the puck behind the net, skated to the right of the crease and sent a backdoor pass to Nemec, who beat Jordan Binnington blocker side.

Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Timo Meier had a goal and an assist for the Devils (15-7-1), who have won two straight. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.

Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (7-10-7), who have lost two in a row and finished their five-game road trip 1-1-3. Binnington made 26 saves.

Fowler gave the Blues a 1-0 lead 2:16 into the first period with their first shot on goal. After the puck bounced off the glass, Fowler took a slap shot from just outside the left face-off circle that beat Markstrom glove side.

Meier tied the game 1-1 at 11:02 when he kicked a loose puck to himself and lifted it past Binnington from in front.

Thomas gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 14:37 with a snap shot from inside the left circle.

Hischier tied it 2-2 while on the power play at 8:49 of the second period when he got the rebound of a shot by Meier and tucked it between Binnington's pads.

