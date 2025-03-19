Kyrou scores twice, lifts Blues past Predators

Forward has 5 goals, 3 assists in 3 straight wins for St. Louis; Nashville drops 3rd in row

STL at NSH | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Kyrou has eight points (five goals, three assists) for the Blues during a three-game winning streak.

Dylan Holloway had three assists, and Jake Neighbours and Justin Faulk each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (34-28-7), who are 10-2-2 in their past 14 and hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Joel Hofer made 22 saves.

Brady Skjei scored for the Predators (25-34-8), who have lost three consecutive games (0-2-1). Juuse Saros made 17 saves.

Faulk gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:04 of the first period with a one timer from the left point on the power play.

Neighbours made it 2-0 at 18:16, taking a cross-slot pass from Faulk on the rush and going forehand to backhand around Saros to put the puck into an open net.

Kyrou pushed it to 3-0 at 18:50 of the second period on a turnaround wrist shot from the left circle on the rush.

Skjei’s one-timer from the high slot with a one second left in the second period cut the lead to 3-1.

Kyrou made it 4-1 at 13:45 of the third period, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Holloway at the right post on a 2-on-1 rush.

