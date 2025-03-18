Blues at Predators projected lineups

BLUES (33-28-7) at PREDATORS (25-33-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Luke Evangelista -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jakub Vrana

Zachary L'Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Andreas Englund -- Marc Del Gaizo

Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kiefer Bellows

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Hofer is expected to make his second start in the past three games. … Evangelista will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 1-0 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.