Blues at Predators projected lineups

BLUES (33-28-7) at PREDATORS (25-33-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Bunting -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Luke Evangelista -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jakub Vrana
Zachary L'Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Andreas Englund -- Marc Del Gaizo
Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kiefer Bellows
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
Hofer is expected to make his second start in the past three games. … Evangelista will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 1-0 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.