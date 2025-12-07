Blues at Canadiens projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (10-12-7) at CANADIENS (15-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Nick Bjugstad

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Matt Luff

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Matthew Kessel -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Tyler Tucker

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Zack Bolduc

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Florian Xhekaj

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Kyrou, a forward, is day to day after he was injured from a hit by Stephen Halliday in the first period of a 2-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Kyrou will have an MRI and be reevaluated in St. Louis. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 41 saves Saturday. … Luff could make his Blues debut after he was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Montembeault will likely start after Dobes made 22 saves in a 2-1 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

