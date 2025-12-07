Blues at Canadiens projected lineups

BLUES (10-12-7) at CANADIENS (15-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Nick Bjugstad
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Matt Luff
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Matthew Kessel -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Tyler Tucker
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Zack Bolduc
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Florian Xhekaj
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Kyrou, a forward, is day to day after he was injured from a hit by Stephen Halliday in the first period of a 2-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Kyrou will have an MRI and be reevaluated in St. Louis. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 41 saves Saturday. … Luff could make his Blues debut after he was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Montembeault will likely start after Dobes made 22 saves in a 2-1 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.