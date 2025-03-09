Byfield scores in OT, Kings edge Blues to end 5-game skid

Adrian Kempe forced a turnover by Dylan Holloway in the offensive zone, allowing Byfield to get the puck and score on a wrist shot from the left circle under the crossbar.

Anze Kopitar also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves for the Kings (32-20-9), who were 0-3-2 in their previous five games.

Nick Leddy had a goal and Joel Hofer made 22 saves for the Blues (31-27-7), who are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games.

Los Angeles went up 1-0 at 14:35 of the first period when Kopitar positioned himself in the slot and redirected Drew Doughty’s slap shot from the right point.

It was the 307th goal Kopitar and Doughty have both factored on, tying Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang for second-most by a forward and defenseman in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey were involved in 350 goals together.

Leddy tied it up 1-1 at 4:16 of the third period on a long slap-shot through traffic that went in off the right post. It was Leddy's first goal of the season.

Brayden Schenn looked to have scored for St. Louis on the power play 36 seconds into the game, but video review showed the puck did not completely cross the goal line before Mikey Anderson pulled it back.

The Kings had Vladislav Gavrikov’s goal at 3:51 of the second period overturned by a Blues coach’s challenge because Byfield was offside prior to the puck entering the zone.