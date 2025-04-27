Jets must ‘regroup’ following latest defeat in Game 4 of Western 1st Round

ST. LOUIS -- Mark Scheifele kept his head down for the majority of his postgame media availability, the Winnipeg Jets center searching for answers on how a great start turned into a dismal ending.

“I don’t know. They obviously got that second (goal) and then made a bad read on the third one and it ends up in the back of the net, and then it gets away from us,” Scheifele said after a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Enterprise Center on Sunday. “We kind of unraveled a little bit. It’s more our doing than theirs.”

Unravelling was something the Jets rarely did during the regular season, when they went 56-22-4 and won the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL team with the most points. They’re looking to change their Stanley Cup Playoffs narrative, which has included first-round exits the past two seasons.

On Sunday, they got out to their best start of the series with their overall game and a 1-0 lead when Kyle Connor scored at 13:58 of the first period. But after a 7-2 loss here in Game 3 on Thursday, Winnipeg again struggled to find goals, saves, or ways to stop St. Louis’ surges.

The best-of-7 series is tied and shifts back to Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg for Game 5 on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC TVAS, SB, ESPN, FDSNMW).

“It’s a 2-2 series,” Jets defenseman Luke Schenn said. “Obviously, they're a dominant team at home, there's no question about that. They've been playing some great hockey down the stretch. At the end of the day, when you're up 2-0 in the series, there's nothing to protect.

“Maybe we sat back and thought we'd defend that a little bit. You've got to keep pushing, keep pushing.”

Certainly, Enterprise Center has been a tough place to play for the visiting team. The Blues have won 14 in a row here, their last loss a 4-3 shootout defeat against, you guessed it, the Jets on Feb. 22. They were once again opportunistic, getting bodies in front of the net and using redirects, traffic and bounces, be it off their own sticks or opposing players, to seize control.

“The first five minutes we started off really well, then we got the two penalties, and they generated a lot of shots from the outside and on the power play,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought in the second they were getting to their game, and we weren’t having enough [offensive]-zone time. but then I thought we started to get to our [offensive]-zone time, and I think we’re owning the net front, and our goaltender (Jordan Binnington) is making saves.”