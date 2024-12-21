Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

Barkov won it with a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play after drawing a tripping penalty on Brayden Schenn at 4:17. He forced a turnover in the St. Louis zone prior to the penalty after being on the ice for 2:10.

“They had a good shift in our zone for a long, long time,” said Barkov, who also assisted on Florida’s first goal. “We were kind of gassed there, so I tried to defend the middle. … I was close to the puck, so I just tried to take it away. Fortunately, I got it.”

Florida coach Paul Maurice called a timeout before the power play started, enabling Barkov to return to the ice and score.

“Great moment from a great player, especially with the week he had,” Maurice said of Barkov’s effort, noting he missed two games on Florida’s recent road trip due to illness. “He was probably on the ice for two minutes before he took on the rest of their team. Those are the things special players do for the fans, and for the players on the bench. We sit and watch that in awe. It was fun to be a part of.”