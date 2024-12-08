McDavid, Oilers hold off Blues to stay hot

Leon Draisaitl had two assists, and Zach Hyman scored his third goal in two games since returning from an undisclosed injury for the Oilers (15-10-2), who have won five of their past six. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves.

Dylan Holloway scored against his former team, and Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues (13-13-2), who came in with a five-game point streak (4-0-1). Jordan Binnington made 17 saves.

Corey Perry put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 12:25 of the first period, redirecting a pass in front from Darnell Nurse past the right pad of Binnington.

McDavid extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:19 of the second period. Former Edmonton defenseman Philip Broberg tried to pass the puck from behind his own net, but it bounced off of St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko and onto the stick of McDavid in the slot, where he scored through the five-hole.

Broberg and Holloway were back in Edmonton for the first time since the Oilers declined to match the offer sheet each player signed with the Blues in the offseason.

Hyman made it 3-0 on the power play at 14:36 after McDavid brought the puck into the left face-off circle and found him at the right side of the crease for a tap-in.

Holloway cut it to 3-1 at 5:02 of the third period, scoring from the slot on a one-timer off Robert Thomas’ backhand feed from below the goal line.

Neighbours made it 3-2 on the power play at 13:09 when Jordan Kyrou’s wrist shot deflected off him in front.

Troy Stecher scored at 14:18 for the 4-2 final with his first goal as a member of the Oilers. He sent in a wrist shot from along the right boards that snuck past Binnington.