Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

DeBrincat, Kane combine for 5 points to lead Detroit to 4th straight win

Recap: St. Louis Blues @ Detroit Red Wings 2.24.24

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT --  Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist when the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Patrick Kane and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist for Detroit (31-20-6), which has won four straight. Alex Lyon made 22 saves.

Zachary Bolduc scored his first NHL goal for the Blues (30-25-2), who have lost three of four. Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 14 shots in the first period and was replaced by Joel Hofer (18 saves) at the start of the second period.

Kane made it 1-0 33 seconds into the first period, one-timing a pass from Shayne Gostisbehere.

Rasmussen made it 2-0 at 4:21, finishing off a 2-on-1 break with Lucas Raymond, and a clearing attempt hit Robby Fabbri and went into the net to give Detroit a 3-0 lead at 5:24.

DeBrincat scored to make it 4-0 at 19:02 with a power-play goal.

Bolduc got the Blues within 4-1 at 12:28 of the second period, scoring on his 21st birthday in his second NHL game.

Raymond put Detroit ahead 5-1 when his shot bounced in off J.T. Compher's skate at 16:56.

DeBrincat scored for a 6-1 lead at 18:34 converting on a 3-on-1.

