Blues at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUES (3-3-1) at RED WINGS (5-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Nathan Walker

Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nick Bjugstad

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Mason Appleton

Lucas Raymond -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Blues coach Jim Montgomery juggled his forward lines and defense pairs during a 7-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, only leaving Buchnevich, Thomas and Kyrou consistently together. ... Kessel will enter the lineup for Mailloux, a defenseman. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is “skating but not playing” and the forward is day to day; he will miss his fourth straight game. ... McLellan also said Hamonic, a defenseman, could enter the lineup.