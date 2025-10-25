Blues at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUES (3-3-1) at RED WINGS (5-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Nathan Walker
Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nick Bjugstad
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Mason Appleton
Lucas Raymond -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Blues coach Jim Montgomery juggled his forward lines and defense pairs during a 7-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, only leaving Buchnevich, Thomas and Kyrou consistently together. ... Kessel will enter the lineup for Mailloux, a defenseman. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is “skating but not playing” and the forward is day to day; he will miss his fourth straight game. ... McLellan also said Hamonic, a defenseman, could enter the lineup.