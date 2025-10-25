Blues at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (3-3-1) at RED WINGS (5-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Nathan Walker

Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nick Bjugstad

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Mason Appleton

Lucas Raymond -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Blues coach Jim Montgomery juggled his forward lines and defense pairs during a 7-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, only leaving Buchnevich, Thomas and Kyrou consistently together. ... Kessel will enter the lineup for Mailloux, a defenseman. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is “skating but not playing” and the forward is day to day; he will miss his fourth straight game. ... McLellan also said Hamonic, a defenseman, could enter the lineup.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Josi week to week for Predators with upper-body injury

Laine to miss 3-4 months for Canadiens after core muscle surgery

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Tavares closing in on 500th goal in career that was destined for greatness

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Morrissey has 3 points, Jets hand Flames 8th straight loss

NHL Status Report: Kerfoot out 8-10 weeks for Mammoth with core muscle injury

Ovechkin's 1,500th NHL game with Capitals 'testament to how bad he wants it'

Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Sharks for 7th straight win

Samuelsson gets 2 goals, Sabres hold off Maple Leafs

NHL On Tap: Hutson, Canadiens visit Hughes, Canucks

Ovechkin scores No. 899, Capitals defeat Blue Jackets

Hart signs 2-year, $4 million contract with Golden Knights

Reichel traded to Canucks by Blackhawks for 4th-round pick in 2027 Draft

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 24

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker