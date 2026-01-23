Blues at Stars projected lineups

BLUES (19-23-8) at STARS (28-14-9)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+
Blues projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Robby Fabbri
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker
Injured: Mathieu Joseph (elbow), Pius Suter (lower body), Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (ankle), Dylan Holloway (ankle)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque
Jamie Benn -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Ilya Lyubushkin -- Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
Suter is on the road trip. It is the first time the forward has joined the Blues since sustaining a high ankle sprain Dec. 27. ... Holloway returned to St. Louis for an MRI to check the severity of a high ankle sprain, coach Jim Montgomery said. The forward is considered day to day. … Joseph was activated from injured reserve and will play after missing seven games because of an elbow injury. To make room, Sundqvist was placed on injured reserve. The forward is out because of a skate cut to his ankle sustained Jan. 18. ... Dallas did not hold a morning skate after a 1-0 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Rantanen is expected to play after missing the past two games because of illness.