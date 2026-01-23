Blues at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
BLUES (19-23-8) at STARS (28-14-9)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Robby Fabbri

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker

Injured: Mathieu Joseph (elbow), Pius Suter (lower body), Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (ankle), Dylan Holloway (ankle)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque

Jamie Benn -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Suter is on the road trip. It is the first time the forward has joined the Blues since sustaining a high ankle sprain Dec. 27. ... Holloway returned to St. Louis for an MRI to check the severity of a high ankle sprain, coach Jim Montgomery said. The forward is considered day to day. … Joseph was activated from injured reserve and will play after missing seven games because of an elbow injury. To make room, Sundqvist was placed on injured reserve. The forward is out because of a skate cut to his ankle sustained Jan. 18. ... Dallas did not hold a morning skate after a 1-0 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Rantanen is expected to play after missing the past two games because of illness.

